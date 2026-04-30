Suspect in crash that injured Las Vegas Review Journal's director of photography held on no bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned about a crash that injured an employee at the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Court records indicate that charges against 37-year-old Eric McDaniels were filed on Apr. 29 after a collision that involved Sam Morris, the Review Journal's director of photography.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of East St. Louis Avenue, where Morris was riding his bicycle. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared that a hit-and-run occurred when Morris was struck and the driver fled the scene. McDaniels was later arrested and booked into the Clark County Department of Corrections in connection to the collision.

McDaniels made his initial court appearance today. He was charged with the following:



Duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury (felony)

Operating expired unregistered vehicle (misdemeanor)

Owner failure to provide proof of insurance (misdemeanor)

According to court records, McDaniels received no bail, and is due back in court on May 5.