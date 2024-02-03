Las Vegas police officer injured after gun discharges in scuffle with suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been detained and a police officer has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at 4:57 p.m. at N. U.S. 95 and E. Charleston Blvd after officers responded to reports of a suicidal man that was reportedly running into traffic.

When officers made contact with the man, the man tried to run away, according to LVMPD Capt. Joshua Martinez.

"The officer gave chase, was able to bring the subject to the ground. While in a struggle on the ground, the officer's weapon was discharged during that struggle. One of the rounds struck our officer," Martinez said. "Another arriving officer was able to assist in taking the suspect into custody. Once that individual was in custody, our officer was immediately taken to the hospital to receive medical condition."

Martinez said it is still unclear how the gun discharged.

"He's inside now with his family. He's alert. He's awake," LVMPD Undersheriff Andy Walsh said. "The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this point," Walsh said. "We're going to let him stay with his family right now."

Walsh said a second officer responding to the scene was injured in a traffic accident and was also taken to UMC to recover.

The incident led to road closures at southbound U.S. 95 at Charleston Blvd and U.S. 95 at Boulder Highway. Martinez said police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information about what happened.

"At the time of day that this occurred, U.S. 95 and Charleston is a busy place. So we want to ask the public if they saw anything related to this incident, please call LVMPD Dispatch at (702) 828-3111 so we can get your information as well as reach out to you with the Force Investigation Team that is responsible for this investigation," Martinez said.

Walsh added it's also a wake-up call to the community about what police face in the valley.

"It's a reminder for our community of the dangers that the men and women who wear this uniform face every day and the dangers that are present for the first responders in our community," Walsh said. "We're grateful that this hero, tonight, is going to be with his family and go home with his family at some point."