Suspect accused of shooting girlfriend outside northeast valley apartment still at-large, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is still at-large after killing his girlfriend earlier Saturday morning in the northeast Las Vegas valley, police say.

According to preliminary reports, Metro officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near her apartment around 1:14 a.m.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the woman deceased at the scene.

An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Detail determined that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled prior to the officers' arrival.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestopperson.com.