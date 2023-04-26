Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Suspect accused of physical assault on UNLV campus makes first court appearance

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Robert Kaiser in court
Posted at 8:52 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 12:02:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of assaulting a woman at UNLV last week made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

46-year-old Robert Kaiser appeared before a judge in Las Vegas Justice Court for a hearing on the filing of a criminal complaint against him.

During the proceedings, Kaiser appeared to fall asleep in the courthouse while waiting for his hearing.

Kaiser is facing several charges related to the reported assault, including battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, battery, assault, and trespassing.

Kaiser was at-large for nearly 48 hours following the assault on Friday and was eventually taken into custody on Sunday afternoon, according to University Police Services.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH