Police: Suspect sought in physical assault on UNLV campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is at large after a reported assault at UNLV on Friday evening, university police say.

University Police Services officers said the physical assault occurred in the Ham Fine Arts Building.

Police are searching for a "dark skinned male" between 30 and 50 years old, with a "heavy build and pointed beard."

The attacker was last seen northbound on Maryland Parkway. They're said to be wearing a white cap, a gray hoodie and black sweatpants, according to a bulletin on the department's Facebook page.

"If seen, do not approach and contact Police Services at 702-895-3668," officials stated.