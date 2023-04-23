University Police release photos of suspect in assault on UNLV campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect accused of a reported assault at UNLV on Friday evening has been identified by University Police Services.
In a social media post from Saturday, police confirmed that the "person of interest" in the assault was identified as 46-year-old Robert Lee Kaiser.
Kaiser — who, police say, is still at-large — is described as a white, male adult, around 5'8" in height and 220 lbs in weight.
The attacker was last seen northbound on Maryland Parkway. They're said to be wearing a white cap, a gray hoodie, and black sweatpants, according to a bulletin on the department's Facebook page.
"If seen, do not approach and contact Police Services at 702-895-3668," officials stated.
