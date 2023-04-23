Watch Now
University Police release photos of suspect in assault on UNLV campus

University Police Services
A suspect is at large after a reported assault at UNLV on Friday evening, university police say.
UNLV Assault Suspect
Posted at 7:08 PM, Apr 22, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect accused of a reported assault at UNLV on Friday evening has been identified by University Police Services.

In a social media post from Saturday, police confirmed that the "person of interest" in the assault was identified as 46-year-old Robert Lee Kaiser.

Kaiser — who, police say, is still at-large — is described as a white, male adult, around 5'8" in height and 220 lbs in weight.

The attacker was last seen northbound on Maryland Parkway. They're said to be wearing a white cap, a gray hoodie, and black sweatpants, according to a bulletin on the department's Facebook page.

"If seen, do not approach and contact Police Services at 702-895-3668," officials stated.

