Sundry food hall closing at UnCommons in southern Las Vegas

The Sundry food hall at UnCommons in the southern valley will close just a year after opening.

“The Sundry was created through a bold, imaginative vision to bring a cosmopolitan food hall to Las Vegas locals. Unfortunately, we will no longer be able to serve the community as we envisioned," said Patric Yumul, CEO of Table One Hospitality. "On behalf of our team, I want to thank the talented chefs and restaurateurs, vendors, and our amazing team, who came together to bring The Sundry to life. We also want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the many locals who visited us regularly. This has been an exciting and humbling journey, and we will miss it.”

The last day of operations will be Saturday, June 22.

Plans for a new concept will be announced in the coming months.