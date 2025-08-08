LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While back-to-school shopping may be top of mind for many families right now, others in the Las Vegas Valley are already getting ready for Halloween.

A growing trend called “Summerween," celebrating Halloween during the summer months, is quickly gaining momentum, with both shoppers and retailers embracing the early start.

Shakeria Hawkins talked to local shoppers and businesses to understand more about this trend.

Summerween takes over Las Vegas: Early Halloween shopping trend growing

Shopper Rayna Feldgreber says starting early gives her more time to find unique pieces.

“The earlier the better, I could go more and have more chances to find stuff,” Feldgreber said.

She admits she loves Halloween and doesn’t want to miss out on the best decorations. “The good stuff is usually gone by October… but I feel like I can still grab a few things if I start now.”

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Halloween spending has nearly doubled since 2014, reaching a record $11.6 billion last year. Nearly half of shoppers are now starting their Halloween purchases before October.

Here in Las Vegas, family-owned shops like The Halloween Emporium and Haunted Tea Room say they’re feeling the boost much earlier than usual.

Store owner Krystyna Ross says sales have spiked across the board in July and August.

“I think over the last 10 years, it’s become clear there’s a market for it, so why not start in August?”

Ross says while it’s hard to name a top-selling item, many customers are looking for one-of-a-kind decorations that can’t be found at big box stores.

It’s not just small businesses riding the wave—major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, and PetSmart are already launching Halloween displays and sales. From giant skeletons to pet costumes and “Summer Frights” décor, stores are aiming to capture early shoppers’ enthusiasm.

And it’s not just decorations, experts say Halloween candy sales are also rising earlier in the year. For bargain hunters, now may be the best time to grab deals before shelves are picked over.