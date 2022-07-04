Summerlin's 4th of July Patriot Parade back after two years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade brought out revelers from across the valley, donning their red, white, and blue in celebration of Independence Day.

This was the first official year the parade has been able to go on as scheduled, after missing a few years due to the pandemic.

Spectators got to honor our current and former service men and women as their floats went by, including 35 year Army Veteran, Dave Schoolcraft.

He was one of the many veterans we saw celebrating Independence Day today in Summerlin.

"It feels great. I'm surprised I made it this far," Schoolcraft said. "This is our third year, and this is the best seats we've ever had."

The festivities kicked off with the Escorts Parade at 8:30 a.m., then the Patriotic Parade started rolling around 9:00 a.m.

Revelers lined the streets with their lawn chairs and tents, spectators mostly including families and kids, watching, and waiting to see every float go by.

When asked what their favorite part of the parade was, Tavor and Zahari Even answered, "Probably the candy part, where they throw [it] out."

Schoolkraft said, "The old cars! I'm a car buff. So, this is great, I love seeing it".

Parade goers saw floats featuring the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aces, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Also, characters from Mario Kart, Star Wars, and Toy Story made an appearance.

Nazareth Zerai came with her two little cousins, she says the best part was seeing others enjoy themselves and come together during a time where there seems to be a lot of "hate" in the world.

"To see everybody gathering, to see your families just excited, and happy, eating and drinking, it feels really wholesome," Zerai said.

Ismael Bermudez says he's lived in Vegas for 12 years, and has enjoyed coming to the Summerlin Parade after waiting two years.

"I enjoy the people. Good, good melodies, good costumes. I enjoy [it], and it's a nice day, beautiful".

Many parade-goers tell 13 Action News that they are already looking forward to next year's festivities .