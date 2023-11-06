Summerlin officials looking for artists to design, build new outdoor sculpture

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin officials are asking artists for proposals for a new outdoor sculpture.

According to a press release, the new sculpture would be located at a future retail center at Downtown Summerlin, which will be anchored by Whole Foods Market.

RELATED LINK: Downtown Summerlin expanding with new retail center

The sculpture, which should be vertical, should be designed to be between 23 feet and 35 feet tall and be made from durable, low maintenance materials. The winning artist should be able to design, build, and install their sculpture for a budget not to exceed $80,000 to include materials, artist fee and installation.

This is only open to artists who are residents of Nevada. Initial responses are due by Friday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. and should include an artist biography as well as previous work samples.

Finalists will be notified by Nov. 20 and the winning artist will be selected by Jan. 20, 2024.

Interested artists can learn more here.