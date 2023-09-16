Watch Now
Summer parking fees end at Bullhead City Community Park on Sunday

Bullhead Community Park
Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 23:05:04-04

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — Visitors will be able to park at Bullhead City Community Park for free starting on Sunday, Sept. 17.

In the summer months, non-residents have to pay $20 to park. City officials said the money collected goes towards making improvements or adding new amenities to the park.

"We had a great summer season. We had a lot of busy weekends and made memorable impressions upon thousands of visitors we look forward to seeing again next year," Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter said. "Now is the time for us to transition our focus on our community events and activities."

This will also be the first opportunity visitors have to visit the newly opened Bullhead Belle without paying for parking.

