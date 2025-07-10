Sturgis Buffalo Chip announces plans to bring motorcycle-themed casino to Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Motorcycle enthusiasts and fans of the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip campground will soon be able to experience the "Best Party Anywhere" in Southern Nevada.

Buffalo Chip Global announced plans Thursday for a new themed casino-hotel in Southern Nevada through a partnership with Mark Advent, the developer behind the New York-New York Casino & Hotel.

The planned casino marks what the company calls an "exhilarating" new chapter of expansion outside of South Dakota. Details on a specific timeline and location in Southern Nevada are still unannounced, but the Chip said the project is slated to open by 2028.

"Advent, who is well-acquainted with Nevada, aims to debut the Chip in Southern Nevada at a site currently undergoing due diligence and planning, with deal discussions progressing positively," the company said in their announcement.

So what does the plan entail?

The development plans include a barn-themed casino called "Woody's Barn," a 200-room luxury hotel, a 10,000-seat amphitheater, and a three-level Honky Tonk bar. The property will also feature a tiny homes village called "Tiny Town," the return of the Chip's legendary summer oasis "Bikini Beach," and a replica of the "over-the-top" Big Engine Bar.

A large thoroughfare called "Sturgis Street" will serve as a centerpiece for guests to enjoy specialty retail shops, dining options and entertainment. Additional amenities will include RV parking, a mini gas station and a general store.

Buffalo Chip Global Buffalo Chip Nevada - Working Site Plan

A national vision of roadhouses

Beyond the Nevada project, Buffalo Chip Global plans to roll out bars and restaurants across the country under the name "Sturgis Buffalo Chip Roadhouses," featuring live music and entertainment celebrating Americana.

"For our guests, the Chip embodies tradition," said Daymon Woodruff, President of the Buffalo Chip. "It's a reunion, a pilgrimage, a celebration of individuality. Now, we get to bottle that magic and share it with even more people in more pioneering ways than ever."

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip was created in 1981 by Rod "Woody" Woodruff, initially as a campground for motorcyclists attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. Four decades later, the venue has grown into a massive entertainment complex featuring performances from rock stars like Kid Rock, ZZ Top, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

"Starting the Chip was about creating a home for people who live for the ride," said Rod Woodruff. "Now, with Mark [Advent] and his team, we're turning that spirit into a year-round experience that resonates in even more places."

Advent expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the unique appeal of the Buffalo Chip brand.

"It's a dream to join forces with Woody and his family," stated Advent. "The Chip isn't just a place — it's an unparalleled feeling. It embodies music, motorcycles, freedom, and friends, each representing one of the four pillars on which the Chip is deeply rooted. Our plan is to develop Buffalo Chip branded destinations that will capture the same feeling of freedom and camaraderie that has been enjoyed by millions of people over the years. In doing so, we will introduce the 'Best Party Anywhere' to even more people!"