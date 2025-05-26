'Top Gun' experience to come to Las Vegas Strip in 2028 — Here's what developers say to expect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment announced a partnership that they say will transform the iconic "Top Gun" movie franchise into one of the most adrenaline-charged, immersive experiences to ever hit the Las Vegas Strip.

Tentatively named "Top Gun" Las Vegas, the developers said the experience will allow guests to embark on a pulse-pounding mission using state-of-the-art thrill ride systems and immersive technology, before enjoying refreshments at the reimagined "Top Gun:" Maverick’s Hard Deck bar and restaurant, which will feature live piano singalongs.

“The 'Top Gun' films are one of the most emotionally charged stories of our time,” said Mark Advent, co-founder of Advent Allen Entertainment, “We’re proud to unite with Paramount to bring this timeless, action-packed epic to life, delivering experiences that embody teamwork, excellence, the exhilaration of speed and the thrill of flying. We are pulling out all the stops and looking forward to bringing 'Top Gun' to even higher highs on the Strip and beyond!”

The experience will be located on an undeveloped site at The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower, and is scheduled to launch the summer of 2028. The developers say they plan to explore opportunities to expand the experience to future locations across the U.S. and around the globe.

“This innovative venture marks a new milestone for 'Top Gun' and expands Paramount’s portfolio of immersive entertainment,” said Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products and Experiences at Paramount. “Paramount is committed to deliver authentic, mind-blowing experiences for fans,” Kaufman continued in part.