LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A recent study by Money has analyzed each North American sports stadium on a range of pricing factors including game tickets, beers, hot dogs, parking and Airbnbs to reveal the most expensive sports stadiums for fans.

In third place is the newest sports venue, Allegiant Stadium, located in Paradise, Nevada and home of the Las Vegas Raiders. With a ticket price of over $150 and an average of over $20 for an Uber from Downtown Las Vegas, the high prices have not deterred fans from attending various events in the stadium.

More than a million people attended events at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium in the last six months of 2021 . Plus, it's not just locals heading to Raiders games, it is also more than 400,000 people who have traveled here from other areas just for stadium events.

Stadium officials praise Allegiant Stadium for the economic success it has brought to Las Vegas, almost doubling figures expected during the first six months of its opening.

The home to the Las Vegas Raiders costs nearly $2 billion, but it is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually.

Allegiant Stadium has recently hosted the Leagues Cup Final, the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, and the NFL Draft. It is also expected to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

The study also ranked Nissan Stadium and Bridgestone Arena, both located in Nashville, Tennessee, as the first and second most expensive stadiums respectively. In fourth place was T-Mobile Arena, also located in Paradise, Nevada and home to the Vegas Golden Knights. It also ranked Canada Life Centre, home of the Winnipeg Jets, as the least expensive stadium in North America.