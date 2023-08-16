Study: Black men are less likely to seek treatment for skin cancer, more likely to die from Melanoma

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A study from the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology reveals new details about skin cancer.

It's one of the most common types of cancer in the country, but health outcomes vary greatly among racial groups.

According to the study, Black men are 26 percent more likely to die from Melanoma than their white counterparts. That's despite being less likely to get it in the first place.

Part of the reason is that Black men are more likely to be diagnosed later, making it more difficult to treat.

Dermatologist Dr. Linda Woodson spoke about why that might be the case.

"Sometimes, it's just lack of access," said Dr. Woodson of Woodson Dermatology. "People don't necessarily have insurance as often."

She also said they may not realize it and put off seeing the doctor.

Nearly 50 percent of the Black men in the study were first diagnosed after the disease advanced to the late stage. That's compared to 21 percent of white men in the study.

Dr. Woodson says when it comes to people of color, skin cancer more often forms on the palms, soles and nailbeds.

"It's hard to protect from those areas because it's thought in thought in those cancers, in the hands and feet, they are not susceptible to UV radiation anyway, so you just have to be aware," she said.

She says people would want to check those areas regularly for dark spots. By noting changes early and getting help when something seems off, your chance of survival is far greater.

Something else to keep in mind, Woodson still recommends sunscreen for everyone.