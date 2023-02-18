Student arrested for bringing handgun to Palo Verde High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents are fearing for their children's safety after a student was arrested Friday at Palo Verde High School in Summerlin for bringing a handgun to campus.

CCSD police say the 9th grader had the weapon in their backpack. Some parents say it's a call to action.

"It was kind of wild. We were just sitting in class and then we got a notice that there was a gun at school. It was chaotic and crazy," said Jake Fields, a senior at Palo Verde High School.

Fields and other Palo Verde students tell Channel 13 that it was a frightening eight minutes of lockdown where they were huddled in a classroom with the shade pulled down over the window.

Officers recovered the weapon and arrested the student after a teacher used their personal safety badge to alert authorities. Palo Verde principal Lisa Schumacher sent a letter to parents saying she received a report of a weapon on campus and called CCSD police.

"Yeah, this is the worst message a parent can get because you feel helpless in that moment. So I just turned to prayer," said Kevin Gordan, a parent and volunteer with Dads in School.

"What we need is more volunteers from the community to partner with the district and the community to make sure these kids have a safe learning environment," said Pastor Troy Martinez, Founder of Dads in School.

Martinez is the founder of Dads in Schools, a program that works to keep kids safe at school. He advises parents to play a more active role in ensuring safety at school by volunteering with this CCSD trustee approved program.

Parent Lauren Gates is questioning the distribution of school district dollars when it comes to safety.

"There's always funding for choirs, pageants, books... things like that. So why can't we have funding for metal detectors? I know they would need a lot of security and metal detectors, but if they have them at each door, how do the guns and knives get in," said Gates.

CCSD police say the student told them the gun was for protection. Investigators also say there were no threats to students or staff.

Principal Schumaker says she encourages parents to address safety and vigilance with their children and if you see something, say something.

The student was charged with possession of a deadly weapon on school property, minor possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. CCSD police tell us this is the 21st incident of a gun recovered at school this school year.