Student arrested after firearm found on Palo Verde High School campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student was arrested after a firearm was recovered on the campus of Palo Verde High School on Friday morning, according to an email from the school's principal.

Clark County School District Police were contact after administrators received a report of a gun on campus, Principal Lisa Schumacher informed parents. During the investigation, the school was placed on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," Schumacher said.

Officers recovered a firearm and a student was arrested. "There were no threats to the school," according to Schumacher.

Schumacher advised parents to discuss school safety with their kids.

"If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue," she stated.

Students and parents can report school safety concerns using the SafeVoice reporting system at safevoicenv.org or by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233).