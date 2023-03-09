Student arrested at Las Vegas High School after police find firearm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student was arrested by CCSD Police for bringing a firearm on campus at Las Vegas High School on Thursday morning, according to an email sent to students and families.

In the letter, Principal Ray Ortiz told parents that the student was arrested after police received a report of a "firearm near campus," though no threats were made to the school.

"Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters," Ortiz said in the letter. "However, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus."

CCSD said that they would be "actively pursuing any and all legal actions" against students engaging in violence and violating the student code of conduct.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention. CCSD also says any parents with concerns or questions about their child can contact the school’s main office at 702-799-0180.