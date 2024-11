LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At around 12:47 a.m., the Combined Communication Center received fire calls at a home at 9457 Las Vegas Boulevard.

The fire was extinguished, and a partial roof collapse occurred.

14 individuals were displaced, pets were rescued in the fire, and one person was transported to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured, but one person perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the estimated damage cost is $500,000.