'Strip to the Village': Las Vegas' famous Golden Steer Steakhouse expanding to New York City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Steer Steakhouse has a long and storied history rooted in Las Vegas culture. Now, the steakhouse is set to expand outside the city of neon lights for the first time ever — to New York City.

Golden Steer NYC is bringing their old-school charm to One Fifth Avenue in Greenwich Village, an iconic neighborhood situated in Manhattan, with plans to open in 2025.

The historic steakhouse has captured the essence of Las Vegas for more than 60 years in more ways than just cuisine, but also through a lasting reputation of quality and atmosphere. They have dined famous (and infamous) legends such as Marilyn Monroe, the Rat Pack, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali and even Mafia enforcers such as Tony “The Ant” Spilotro.

While no details on the New York menu have been released yet, if its anything like Vegas, it can run you up a steep bill to dine at the steer. Some of their most popular dishes are their $21 tableside Caesar salads, Oysters Rockefeller, broiled market lobster tails, flambéed tableside bananas foster and, of course, delectable cuts such as the $275 Tomahawk steak.

New York marks the first physical expansion outside Vegas, but the steakhouse spearheaded the Golden Steer Steak Company in 2020 to bring their premium cuts to the comfort of your home. This was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily shut their doors, but it resulted in them expanding their cuisine across the nation.

A website for Golden Steer at One Fifth is already up and running where eager guests can join their waitlist.

