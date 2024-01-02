Street stands known as puestos popping up across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Street vendors have a very rich and untold history and more of them are starting to set up shop across Southern Nevada.

Tents are popping up around town and are bringing a taste of Mexico to Las Vegas through vendors like Victorino and his crew. They set up shop on the corner of Desert Inn Road and Fort Apache Road and are serving up classic dishes.

Victorino is a taquero and made the move from Los Angeles to Las Vegas after he said the market there became oversaturated with street vendors.

"In Los Angeles, there are taco stands on every corner and street."

Now, stands like theirs, also known as puestos, are showing up on street corners across the valley.

"When they saw that the result was good, well, others started to follow."

Victorino said vendors, just like him, saw an opportunity to set up shop, grow their business, and share a taste of their culture, which seems to be going over well with customers.

"It's great food," customer Brian Curnutt said. "Great quality stuff. The guys are nice. Everyone's cool so it's a lot of fun."

"I want more of this," customer Roxxie Rodman agreed.

An appreciation for these mobile merchants, proudly contributing the sites and smells of their homeland to the food culture in the Las Vegas valley.

"They keep coming back because they like it."