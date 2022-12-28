Stranded passengers take desperate measures to get home

The chaos at Harry Reid International Airport continued days after Christmas.

As more flights were canceled the bags kept piling up in the baggage claim area of the airport.

“Essentially my flight kept getting delayed until I missed my connecting flight,” says Kailin Doucette.

Kailin Doucette and her dog were one of many left waiting for bags outside the Southwest office Tuesday.

She attempted to get to New Orleans for Christmas; she never made it, and now she is looking for her suitcase.

“This is madness. I hope all my things are there, I feel they are severely understaffed,” she adds.

As the issues at the airport add up, others who are stranded in Las Vegas are trying to figure out a way home.

Susie Townsend’s flight to Denver was canceled.

“I am now on a Greyhound bus at 1:35am, in like a few hours, and I am not excited,” says Susie Townsend.