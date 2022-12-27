Post-holiday traffic leaves drivers backed up for hours on I-15 southbound outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, if you traveled Interstate 15 southbound toward California, you probably got stuck in traffic like hundreds of other drivers.

The traffic backup got as long as 12 miles from Jean to the state line, while many hoped to get back home after the holiday weekend.

“After driving through Vegas, I got stuck for about two and a half hours,” said one driver.

On a typical day, that drive can be as quick as half an hour.

Southern Nevada's Regional Transportation Commission informed drivers to expect long delays throughout the afternoon.

They say traffic will get better by Tuesday, but still expect delays.

