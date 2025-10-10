Stormy weather in Las Vegas leads to flood alerts, power outages, flight delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Storm systems moved into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall, flooding some roadways, and resulting in some power outages and flight delays.

The National Weather Service recorded rainfall of 0.92 inches from Friday's storm system. Channel 13 meteorologists ran the numbers, and that makes October 10 the fourth-wettest October day on record.

Normal precipitation for the month of October is about one-third of an inch.

Flood Advisory for northern Las Vegas Valley until 9:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for Red Rock Canyon and Blue Diamond until 9 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for southwest Clark County until 8:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for central Clark County until 7:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for Sandy Valley until 7:45 p.m.

Flood Advisory for central Clark County until 7:45 p.m.

Flood Watch for Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon until 11 p.m. Saturday

Flood Watch for Lincoln County until 11 p.m. Saturday

As of 10 p.m., NV Energy is reporting:



Around 600 customers without power in Clark County

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, you can expect the following through at least 11:59 p.m. Friday:



Ground Delays averaging 138 minutes

averaging 138 minutes Departure Delays averaging 75 minutes

