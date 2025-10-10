Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Stormy weather in Las Vegas leads to flood alerts, power outages, flight delays

Tracking Severe Weather Friday Evening
5016 Lake Mead Pkwy and Van Wagenen St
Stormy Weather
5010 Bldr Hy/Lk Mead NW
2396 Flamingo/Cambri North
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Storm systems moved into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall, flooding some roadways, and resulting in some power outages and flight delays.

Channel 13 Weather Alerts FAA Airport Alerts NV Energy Power Outages

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 90%
  • Dew point: 67°
  • Pressure: 29.85 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: ESE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:44 AM
  • Sunset: 06:09 PM

RAIN TOTALS

The National Weather Service recorded rainfall of 0.92 inches from Friday's storm system. Channel 13 meteorologists ran the numbers, and that makes October 10 the fourth-wettest October day on record.

Normal precipitation for the month of October is about one-third of an inch.

WEATHER ALERTS

From the National Weather Service:

  • Flood Advisory for northern Las Vegas Valley until 9:45 p.m.
  • Flash Flood Warning for Red Rock Canyon and Blue Diamond until 9 p.m.
  • Flash Flood Warning for southwest Clark County until 8:45 p.m.
  • Flash Flood Warning for central Clark County until 7:45 p.m.
  • Flash Flood Warning for Sandy Valley until 7:45 p.m.
  • Flood Advisory for central Clark County until 7:45 p.m.
  • Flood Watch for Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon until 11 p.m. Saturday
  • Flood Watch for Lincoln County until 11 p.m. Saturday

POWER OUTAGES

As of 10 p.m., NV Energy is reporting:

  • Around 600 customers without power in Clark County

FLIGHT DELAYS

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, you can expect the following through at least 11:59 p.m. Friday:

  • Ground Delays averaging 138 minutes
  • Departure Delays averaging 75 minutes

MORE INFORMATION

From the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada:

  • A water rescue is underway in the central valley.
  • Flooding on the roads around Cambridge Street between Flamingo Road and Katie Avenue. Use caution; avoid the area if you can.
  • Flooding on the roads around Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway. Use caution; avoid the area if you can.
  • Flooded roads in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue. Use caution and avoid the area if you can.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo