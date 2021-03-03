Storey County passes resolution against Innovation Zones

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The rural Nevada county where a blockchain technology company wants to form a jurisdiction with governmental power passed a resolution opposing the idea.

The Storey County Commission on Tuesday voted to "oppose separatist governing control" in a resolution directed at Blockchains LLC and an Innovation Zone proposal by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Blockchains LLC is the county's largest landowner and wants to build a smart city with more homes than the county has said it will approve.

Storey County's resolution opposed Innovation Zones but left the door open to working with Blockchains on the company's development proposal.

An Innovation Zones bill has yet to be formally introduced in the Legislature.