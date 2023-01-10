Steven Horsford issues statement after court blocks ban on 'bump-stocks'

WASHINGTON (KTNV) — After a Trump administration ban on bump stocks was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans, a Las Vegas congressman is speaking up.
Congressman Steven Horsford responded to the ruling from 5th U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals by issuing the following statement:
“Bump stocks made possible the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, which occurred here in Nevada on October 1, 2017. Although Congress has been unable to take action to outlaw this dangerous product, the Administration’s rule provided at least a glimmer of hope in our fight to end some of this senseless gun violence plaguing our communities. I will continue to work with my colleagues in the House and the Senate to find a legislative solution, and I hope that ultimately the Supreme Court will weigh in and allow the Justice Department’s ban to stay in place.”