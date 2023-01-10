Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Steven Horsford issues statement after court blocks ban on 'bump-stocks'

Election 2022 Nevada Congress
AP Photo/John Locher
Two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races will be in the swing-seat spotlight Nov. 8 as Democratic incumbents Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state.
Election 2022 Nevada Congress
Posted at 9:27 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 00:30:58-05

WASHINGTON (KTNV) — After a Trump administration ban on bump stocks was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans, a Las Vegas congressman is speaking up.

Congressman Steven Horsford responded to the ruling from 5th U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals by issuing the following statement:

“Bump stocks made possible the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, which occurred here in Nevada on October 1, 2017. Although Congress has been unable to take action to outlaw this dangerous product, the Administration’s rule provided at least a glimmer of hope in our fight to end some of this senseless gun violence plaguing our communities. I will continue to work with my colleagues in the House and the Senate to find a legislative solution, and I hope that ultimately the Supreme Court will weigh in and allow the Justice Department’s ban to stay in place.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH