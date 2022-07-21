LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos announced in a statement the company acquired 126 acres of land Southwest of the intersection of Cactus Ave. and Las Vegas Blvd. Wednesday.

"We are excited about the potential of this site as a local and regional destination casino resort," the statement read." The larger acreage parcel allows the Company greater flexibility in master planning to take maximum advantage of the future development."

People living and working nearby were excited by the potential for added development in a region that has experienced extensive growth in recent years.

"It's grown a lot," said construction worker Devin Durr. "I'm from Las Vegas and this side of town didn't exist in my younger days."

The land buy came days after Station Casinos announced three of their properties, Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson, would be demolished and the land underneath sold.

The casinos had been shuttered to the public since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Station Casino representatives said the company paid $172.4 million for the new land acquisition.