Station Casinos announces drone and fireworks show to celebrate 50th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — July 1 marks Station Casinos’ 50th anniversary — and in true Las Vegas style, an extravagant celebration is planned for tonight.

A spokesperson for Station Casinos shared with Channel 13 that a free fireworks and drone show was planned for tonight at 9 p.m., and is open to the public.

You’ll be able to view the show live here when it begins.

This isn’t the only opportunity you’ll have to catch fireworks this week — in addition to various fireworks shows across the valley, a display will light up across nine properties on the Strip on July 4 at 9 p.m. in addition to a 30-minute marquee takeover celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Did you catch this evening’s display — or are you planning to attend a fireworks show for July 4? Send us your photos and videos at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below!