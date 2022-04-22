Start of Lee Canyon’s spring weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon will host three-day weekends during spring starting Friday.

The resort will be operational from Friday through Sunday and will offer chairlift rides, axe throwing, a limited disc golf course, and dining at Bighorn Grill and Brewin Burron from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lee Canyon Collage of Lee Canyon activities for Spring 2022.

“In Las Vegas, the demand to recreate outside is not slowing down. It’s inspiring to see families and friends appreciating the Spring Mountains,” says Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing. “We believe spending time outdoors promotes better physical and mental health. By offering activities in the spring and fall seasons, more people can reap those benefits.”

Parking is free and those interested in learning more can do so by visiting www.leecanyonlv.com.