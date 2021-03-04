Menu

St. Rose Parkway lane closures March 4-5 for paving project

Posted at 10:20 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 01:20:52-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will intermittently close two outside travel lanes along westbound St. Rose Parkway between the 215 Beltway and Las Vegas Boulevard in Henderson from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 4 and March 5, for crack filling maintenance repair.

NDOT reminds motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

NDOT says it works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

