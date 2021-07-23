Springs Preserves exhibit shows dangers of flash flooding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Springs Preserve in Las Vegas has a very popular exhibit that's a testament to the power of flash flooding because when we have storms our desert topography can cause big problems in a short period of time.

Springs Preserves tells 13 Action News the flood water exhibit is probably their most popular exhibit.

Although Las Vegas averages only four inches of rain per year, the valley is no stranger to the problems that flash flooding can cause, especially during the monsoon.

RELATED: Rain, heavy winds, flooding roll through Las Vegas Thursday

It only takes six inches of moving water to knock someone off their feet, and only one foot of moving water to lift a car.

"In reality, what we're trying to show visitors is how grand these flash floods are but also how dangerous flash floods are. There are two ways to die in the desert: one is thirst, and the other is drowning," said a representative for Springs Preserve.

It's so important that we're aware of Mother Nature's fury, and if you're in your car, that you turn around and don't drown, as the saying goes.