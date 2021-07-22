Rain reported in Las Vegas valley Thursday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is currently raining in the Las Vegas valley, mostly in the Summerlin and Centennial Hills area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect at 12:53 p.m. It expired at 1:30 p.m.

Radar-indicated gusts to 60 mph prompted this severe thunderstorm warning… which expired early! Even if the storm is no longer warned, significant gusts will spread away from the parent thunderstorm into the rest of the valley this afternoon. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/p7debdrm99 — Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) July 22, 2021

#MONSOON Check out this video of rain near Sahara Avenue & Town Center. Let us know if raining in your neighborhood! #lasvegas #weather pic.twitter.com/VTfPuvpCWF — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) July 22, 2021

