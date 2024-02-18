Springs Preserve Celebrates 15th Annual Black History Month Festival with music, art, and food

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Live music, art installations, and a variety of food options greeted locals from all over the valley as Springs Preserve hosted its 15th Annual Black History Month Festival. This year's celebration highlighted African Americans and the arts, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Southern Nevada.

"We have art installations by Gallery Thirty Three and artists like Chase McCurdy, who have art installations showing the rich amount of culture that we have right here in Southern Nevada," event organizer Corey Enus said.

"This is the second time I've been here and I really like the way they lay everything out and have everything set up for the kids and stuff," one attendee, reflecting on the event's atmosphere, remarked. "It's really a beautiful place to celebrate Black History Month."

Krystal Spradley attended the event with her daughter and praised organizers for its layout and family-friendly atmosphere.

"Everything, overall, is just amazing. I like it. I like the food trucks, the food walk. We got a little food. I like everything about this event. It's very festive," she said.

Spradley also expressed gratitude for the event's educational value.

"We don't know a lot about our culture and our history, so I think this is a great event to learn and start," Spradley said. "I listened to a little poetry. I think this lady was doing music and poetry. It's very informative and helpful."

Congresswoman Susie Lee joined the festivities, emphasizing the importance of community and celebration in challenging times.

"This is about community and coming together for a celebration, which is so needed in a time like this," Lee said.