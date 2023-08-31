Spring Mountains closed, Mojave National Preserve partially reopens ahead of Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Labor Day coming up, outdoor enthusiasts are getting ready to head to The Great Outdoors. However, several recreation areas are still cleaning up and recovering from the Hurricane Hilary storm system.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the entire Spring Mountain National Recreation Area remains closed until further notice. Officials said the landscape is changing on an almost daily basis due to storm damage. That includes undercut roads like Kyle Canyon Highway and Deerk Creek Highway, washed out trails, damage to power and water lines, falling trees, shifting flood paths, and debris flows that are impacting developed areas. They add there is potential for high winds and flooding in the coming weeks that could cause additional damage.

"Our top priority is the safety of our visitors and employees," said Deb MacNeill, Spring Mountains National Recreation Area Manager. "We are asking the public to find other areas to recreate until we can safely reopen areas. Our daily objective, right now, is to stabilize the area as much as we can."

Forest service officials said law enforcement officers will be patrolling the area and fines could be issued to anyone who breaks the rules. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, those fines range between $2,000 and $5,000.

#Reminder - the Spring Mountains Nat'l Rec. Area (Mt. Charleston) remains under an Emergency Closure Order for health and safety reasons until further notice.



The @forestservice is continuing to assess roads, trails, and sites to determine what repairs are necessary. pic.twitter.com/HRRueWXMTR — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 29, 2023

Lee Canyon is also closed for the summer season. However, on Thursday, resort officials announced that cleanup work has begun. The storm system damaged trails, chairlifts, and essential facilities.

The comeback has begun! The team is now hard at work up on the mountain, making sure that all the damage caused by the floods is cleaned up & repaired.



It's a tough job, but we've got an even tougher team at the wheel! 💪 pic.twitter.com/CJi2jj2lzH — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) August 31, 2023

Death Valley National Park is closed. All park roads are being assessed for damage and being cleared of debris. That includes State Route 190, which leads to Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells, as well as Badwater Road/CA 178, which has access to Badwater Basin, Artists Drive, Devils Golfcourse, Natural Bridge, and Golden Canyon. All backcountry roads are closed as well.

Park officials note all closures apply to all motor vehicles as well as motorcycles and bicycles.

You can see how widespread those closures are, which are marked in red, in this map provided by the National Park Service.

The Mojave National Preserve is also cleaning up from the damage. However, they're expecting to partially reopen by Sept. 1 at 7 a.m. Officials said the areas that are reopening include South Kelbaker Road, Kelso Cima Road, Morning Star Road, and a portion of Ivanpah Road between Morning Star Mine and Nipton Roads.

All unimproved and backcountry roads such as Mojave Road are closed. The Black Canyon group site, Hole-In-The-Wall, and Mid Hills campground are also closed. The Hole-In-The-Wall Visitor Center is also closed until repairs can be made on the damaged roof, and the washed-out roads leading to the campgrounds.

Officials are estimating it take a few more weeks before all facilities can be safely opened.

Valley Of Fire State Park will be open. However, several trails will be off-limits due to seasonal trail closures.

That includes White Domes, Prospect, Arrowhead, Pinnacles, Charlies Springs, Natural Arches Trail, Fire Wave Trail, Pink/Pasel Canyon, and Seven Wonders Loop.

Park officials said those closures will be in place through Sunday, Oct. 1.

Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area and Red Rock Canyon will also be open this holiday weekend.