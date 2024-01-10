Watch Now
Sphere turns into giant Tetris game for CES week, celebrating game's 40th anniversary

Tetris on Sphere -3.png
Sphere Entertainment
The Las Vegas Sphere turned into a giant Tetris game for CES week and also comes in time to celebrate the iconic game's 40th anniversary.
Posted at 10:38 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 01:38:32-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere is one giant Tetris game for CES week.

Officials say Sphere Studios turned the exosphere into the iconic game. It is said to run all week. This year also marks the game's 40th anniversary.

Tetris recently made headlines as a 13-year-old triggered a "kill screen" on Nintendo's original version. He's the first known to "beat" the game.

Before transforming into Tetris blocks, the Sphere recently welcomed the A's and Formula 1. During the holidays, the exosphere featured the world-famous Radio City Rockettes.

