Sphere turns into giant Tetris game for CES week, celebrating game's 40th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere is one giant Tetris game for CES week.

Officials say Sphere Studios turned the exosphere into the iconic game. It is said to run all week. This year also marks the game's 40th anniversary.

Tetris recently made headlines as a 13-year-old triggered a "kill screen" on Nintendo's original version. He's the first known to "beat" the game.

Before transforming into Tetris blocks, the Sphere recently welcomed the A's and Formula 1. During the holidays, the exosphere featured the world-famous Radio City Rockettes.