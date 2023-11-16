Las Vegas leaders, politicians react to MLB owners approving A's move to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official — the Oakland A's are coming to Las Vegas.

Major League Baseball team owners gathered in Las Vegas on Thursday morning to vote on the proposed relocation of the Oakland Athletics to the Las Vegas valley. According to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, that vote was unanimously approved.

Now, Las Vegas politicians and leaders are weighing in on the move and the arrival of baseball in the valley.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo expressed his excitement for the team's arrival in a statement, saying, "Following today’s unanimous MLB relocation vote, Nevada is more excited than ever to welcome the A’s home to Las Vegas. As more and more Americans are finding out — and as MLB owners recognized today — Nevada is a great state to do business."

KTNV

Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus also showed her hopes for the A's future in a short post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

When the @LVAces and @GoldenKnights came to town, they won championships within 6 years.



Welcome to Vegas, @Athletics #OnlyInDistrictOne — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) November 16, 2023

The Sphere was a large part of Thursday's welcoming committee for the team, lighting up with the team's logo and a simple message saying, "Welcome to Las Vegas!"

The Sphere welcomes the Oakland A's to Las Vegas after MLB owners unanimously approved the relocation this morning.



Are you excited to see another pro sports team in the valley? pic.twitter.com/wSZlkh2Pic — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) November 16, 2023

The A's released a statement from the team's Managing Partner and Owner, John Fisher, thanking the Las Vegas community for the warm welcome.

Major League Baseball owners today approved the relocation of the #Athletics to Las Vegas.https://t.co/PmUIx0ejJH pic.twitter.com/hgR2ZDVgWb — Oakland A's (@Athletics) November 16, 2023

Praise was not a common theme among every state official, however, as Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement that she was "disappointed" by the vote results.