Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas leaders, politicians react to MLB owners approving A's move to Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Oakland A's to Las Vegas? How to finance a major league move
Posted at 1:40 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 16:40:18-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official — the Oakland A's are coming to Las Vegas.

Major League Baseball team owners gathered in Las Vegas on Thursday morning to vote on the proposed relocation of the Oakland Athletics to the Las Vegas valley. According to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, that vote was unanimously approved.

Now, Las Vegas politicians and leaders are weighing in on the move and the arrival of baseball in the valley.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo expressed his excitement for the team's arrival in a statement, saying, "Following today’s unanimous MLB relocation vote, Nevada is more excited than ever to welcome the A’s home to Las Vegas. As more and more Americans are finding out — and as MLB owners recognized today — Nevada is a great state to do business."

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo on A's relocation to Vegas

Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus also showed her hopes for the A's future in a short post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Sphere was a large part of Thursday's welcoming committee for the team, lighting up with the team's logo and a simple message saying, "Welcome to Las Vegas!"

The A's released a statement from the team's Managing Partner and Owner, John Fisher, thanking the Las Vegas community for the warm welcome.

Praise was not a common theme among every state official, however, as Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement that she was "disappointed" by the vote results.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH