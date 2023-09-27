Sphere announces collaboration with Dreamworks Animation for 'Trolls Band Together'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time ever, the Sphere has announced a week-long collaboration with the movie studio for the upcoming film Trolls Band Together.

The collaboration with Dreamworks Animation will be the latest campaign specifically designed for the LED exterior of the Sphere. According to a news release, the campaign was created by Dreamworks in collaboration with Sphere Studios in its in-house creative studio. The campaign will feature the film's beloved cast of characters and kaleidoscopic art from the film.

The third installment of the Trolls series will "not only bring fan-favorite characters Poppy and Branch back to the big screen but also reunite the band *NSYNC for their first new song in more than two decades," according to a news release.

The week-long campaign began on Monday, Sept. 25, and will include a special takeover of the venue on the night of September 28 to countdown to the release of *NSYNC’s new single “Better Place” on Friday, Sept. 29.

The newest film in the Trolls franchise hits theaters on November 17.

“We’re thrilled to have the innovative and imaginative DreamWorks Animation be the first movie studio to collaborate on a bespoke marketing campaign for the Exosphere,” said David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees brand partnerships across Sphere Entertainment. “The Exosphere’s larger-than-life canvas has become the premier platform for brands looking to tell their stories on an unparalleled scale, reaching audiences across the globe from the heart of Las Vegas.”