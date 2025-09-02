Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Speeding leads to fatal crash near airport, says Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a crash near Harry Reid airport Monday night.

It happened in the area of East Hacienda Avenue and University Center Drive around 8:24 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2006 Audi TT was speeding west on Hacienda Avenue as it approached the intersection with University Center, authorities said.

The driver of the Audi didn't slow down and hit a block wall, according to police.

The crash severely damaged the entire vehicle, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until the Clark County Coroner’s Office determines the cause and manner of death.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

