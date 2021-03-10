Speed, icy conditions blamed for 17-vehicle Nevada pileup

RENO (AP) — One person was seriously injured in a 17-vehicle pileup on an icy highway on the northern outskirts of Reno that shut down part of southbound US-395 for hours during the morning commute.
One woman was taken to a hospital Tuesday for treatment of unspecified injuries in the series of crashes in the Panther Valley area that the patrol blamed on excessive speed in icy conditions.
Nevada Highway Patrol says the damaged vehicles include a state trooper's struck by three other vehicles.
The trooper was outside the SUV and not injured.
About 2 inches of snow fell north of Reno along the Nevada-California line. More is forecast Wednesday.