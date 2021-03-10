Speed, icy conditions blamed for 17-vehicle Nevada pileup

RENO (AP) — One person was seriously injured in a 17-vehicle pileup on an icy highway on the northern outskirts of Reno that shut down part of southbound US-395 for hours during the morning commute.

One woman was taken to a hospital Tuesday for treatment of unspecified injuries in the series of crashes in the Panther Valley area that the patrol blamed on excessive speed in icy conditions.

Nevada Highway Patrol says the damaged vehicles include a state trooper's struck by three other vehicles.

The trooper was outside the SUV and not injured.

AP This photo provided by the Nevada Highway Patrol shows a highway patrol vehicle after it was involved in a pileup on U.S. 395 outside of Reno, Nev., on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. One person was seriously injured Tuesday in a 17-vehicle pileup blamed by the Nevada Highway Patrol on excessive speed and icy conditions on southbound U.S. 395 in Reno's northern outskirts. (Nevada Highway Patrol via AP)

About 2 inches of snow fell north of Reno along the Nevada-California line. More is forecast Wednesday.