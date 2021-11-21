Watch
Sparks Democrat Julia Ratti resigns from Nevada Senate

David Calvert/AP
Nevada Assemblyman Steve Yeager, right calls out to state Sens. Julia Ratti, left, and Nicole Cannizzaro, in the hallway outside the Senate chambers on the sixth day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)
Posted at 6:29 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 21:29:43-05

RENO (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Julia Ratti of Sparks has resigned from the Legislature.

Ratti said Friday on Twitter that she was stepping down immediately because her family is moving out of her district and because she wants to simplify her life and focus on her job as the Washoe County Health District's director of programs and projects.

Ratti has represented District 13 since being appointed to the Senate in 2016.

The district includes most of Sparks and Ratti served on the Sparks City Council from 2008 to 2016.

A replacement will be appointed to serve the rest of Ratti's term.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

