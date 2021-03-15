Spaghetti Bowl Ramp to close April 9-12

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the southbound U.S. Highway 95 ramp to northbound Interstate 15 (Exit 76A) from 8 p.m. April 9, until 5 a.m. April 12, in downtown Las Vegas.

The temporary closure is needed to make bridge deck repairs. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit their website or call 511 before driving.