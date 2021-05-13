Southwest Airlines nonstop flights between Las Vegas, Hawaii start June 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Airlines will be expanding service from Las Vegas to Hawaii starting in June.

The low-fare airline company reported the new service to Hawaii will start next month for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

“We’re building on an era of affordability that Southwest initiated for Hawaii air travel. These new flights bring Hawaii service closer to more of our customers who live near airports across the West, and make it possible to choose Southwest to fly between the Aloha State and cities as far east as Nashville, without spending an entire overnight in the air,” said Andrew Watterson, executive vice president for Southwest Airlines.

“We delivered on the second, most-asked request we’ve heard from people in Hawaii--after we answered a call to offer affordable interisland flying as part of our initial entry into Hawaii in spring 2019—by connecting Hawaii with nonstop service to Las Vegas, ‘the ninth island,’ where Southwest currently offers nearly 200 flights a day to more than 60 airports," said Watterson.