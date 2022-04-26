Watch
Southern Nevada Water Authority installs new pump as water levels lower

Southern Nevada Water Authority
The Southern Nevada Water Authority said that water levels have gotten so low at Lake Mead that they now have to implement a new way of pumping water to the other side of the Hoover Dam.
Posted at 11:10 PM, Apr 25, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Water Authority said that water levels have gotten so low at Lake Mead that they now have to implement a new way of pumping water to the other side of the Hoover Dam.

The water authority says the pumping station includes a shaft that is 26 feet deep in diameter and is 500 feet deep. Construction of the new pumping station was completed in 2020. It cost 650 million dollars and can pump 900 million gallons each day.

The organization says water levels have dropped 150 feet since 2000. People are able to see the top of an intake now at the Hoover Dam.

Officials are now using a low lake pumping station to get the water downstream to California, Arizona, and Mexico.

