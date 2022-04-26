Southern Nevada Water Authority installs new pump as water levels lower

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Water Authority said that water levels have gotten so low at Lake Mead that they now have to implement a new way of pumping water to the other side of the Hoover Dam.

The water authority says the pumping station includes a shaft that is 26 feet deep in diameter and is 500 feet deep. Construction of the new pumping station was completed in 2020. It cost 650 million dollars and can pump 900 million gallons each day.

It's official - the top of Intake No. 1 is now visible and the low lake level pumping station is now operational. The new low lake pumping station was completed in 2020 to ensure the delivery of high-quality water in Southern Nevada. Learn more at https://t.co/o0rJqlXiFX pic.twitter.com/vPqULBlrCb — Southern Nevada Water Authority (@SNWA_H2O) April 26, 2022

The organization says water levels have dropped 150 feet since 2000. People are able to see the top of an intake now at the Hoover Dam.

Officials are now using a low lake pumping station to get the water downstream to California, Arizona, and Mexico.