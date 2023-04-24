Southern Nevada Water Authority, CCSD receive grants to convert more fields to turf

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More fields at Clark County School District high schools will be converted from natural grass to turf.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority is receiving $2 million from the Bureau of Reclamation for the athletic field turf conversion incentive project.

Officials said over 1.5 million square feet of natural grass will be removed and replaced with turf on 22 fields at 11 high schools.

The grant will cover a little less than half of the project with the overall cost totaling $4,989,072.

It's part of the WaterSMART grants program, which promote water conservation.

This isn't the first time the district has tackled these types of projects.

Back in 2020, CCSD converted 29 natural grass fields.

That's in addition to the project that superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced in January during his State of the Schools address.

"Starting this year, we're going to spend over $290 million to install 90 million square feet of artificial turf," Jara said at the time. "This will save 500 million gallons of water a year in Nevada. We are partners in this community. We understand the water crisis."