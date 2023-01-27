CCSD addresses funding, community cohesion, teacher recruitment and retention in 2023 State of Schools address

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara will deliver his annual State of the Schools address on Friday morning, alongside several speakers from the CCSD Board of School Trustees

The 2023 State of the Schools will focus on education funding, community cohesion, teacher recruitment and retention, as well as ways the District is supporting students' academic and social-emotional needs.

The address will feature several speakers, including CCSD Board of School Trustees President Evelyn Garcia Morales, Vice President Lola Brooks, Clerk Irene Bustamante Adams, and members Linda P. Cavazos, Lisa Guzmán, Katie Williams and Brenda Zamora.

Please tune in to ktnv.com/live to watch this address.