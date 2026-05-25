Southern Nevada recognizes servicemembers' sacrifice in Memorial Day ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While many might consider Memorial Day to mark the unofficial start to summer, its origins have a much more somber meaning.

The annual remembrance is set aside to mourn the nation's fallen service members.

Here in Southern Nevada, events are being held in all corners of the valley to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

At Cornerstone Park in Henderson, local veterans and community organizations gathered to witness the Field of Honor.

More than 500 U.S. flags were on display through the weekend a symbol of patriotism, pride and reverence.

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In downtown Las Vegas, officials are gathering at Woodland Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day Service.

WATCH the full ceremony here:

FULL EVENT: Memorial Day ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery honors fallen service members

Monday afternoon, Gov. Joe Lombardo will be present at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.