Southern Nevada officials announce fire restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With temperatures getting hotter, Southern Nevada officials are implementing fire restrictions. These rules are scheduled to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 14 and will remain in place through December 31, 2023, unless they are rescinded.

Interagency fire restrictions prohibit:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit)

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or when stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared; of all flammable material

Operating or parking a vehicle or other motorized equipment over or on top of dried/cured vegetation

Welding, metal grinding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame (except by permit)

Officials said a few people are exempt from this order including people with written permits, people using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels, private landowners using charcoal or propane barbecues on their own lands, people conducting activities in designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written, posted notice, and any federal, state, or local officers, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Additional restrictions are also in place for several agencies.

Bureau of Land Management, Southern Nevada Year-Round Fire Restrictions



Possessing, discharging, using, or allowing the use of fireworks, pyrotechnic or incendiary devices

Possessing, discharging, or igniting explosives or explosive material

Discharging a firearm using tracer, incendiary, or steel-component ammunition. (Use of tracer or incendiary ammunition are always prohibited on public lands.)

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting devise properly installed, maintained and in effective working order

Clark County



Clark County allows small fires for religious or ceremonial purposes, cooking and warmth of human beings provided they don't become a public nuisance.

Outside the Las Vegas Valley, when such fire is set on a field used for growing crops in the course of disposing of unused portions of a crop and intermingled weeds resulting from an agriculture operation.

Domestic burning of material originating on premises, exclusive of garbage, at a property used exclusively as a private residence or dwelling where there is no collection service available for such material.

Any burning so permitted must be controlled so that public nuisance or traffic hazards are not created as a result of the air contaminants being emitted.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area



Wood or charcoal fires allowed in grills of developed picnic areas and campgrounds where a host is present

Wood or charcoal burning devices allowed on the shoreline where natural vegetation is at least 100 feet from the shoreline

Barbecue grills allowed on private boats outside the harbors of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave. Rental boats are authorized to use barbecues attached to vessel if allowed under rental boat agreement. All vessel barbecue fires must be at least 100 feet away from shoreline vegetation.

Smoking is allowed outside of an enclosed vehicle in areas that are cleared of all flammable material for at least three feet. Cigarettes must be discarded in a car ashtray or an ashtray in a developed area.

Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument



Fires are never permitted within monument area

Nye County

