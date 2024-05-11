Southern Nevada may see rare northern lights show again on Saturday night

(KTNV) — If you weren't expecting to see the northern lights in Southern Nevada this weekend, you're not alone. It's a rare occurrence that some residents were lucky enough to see for themselves late Friday night.

Luckily those who missed that brief window could have another chance to glimpse the aurora borealis on Saturday night.

How can I see the northern lights in Southern Nevada?

Strong solar radiation storms are in progress and expected to continue through Monday.

The aurora borealis is very active, and while NOAA is not forecasting it to be visible from the naked eye in southern Nevada...try your luck! Some viewers were able to snapshot the show last night, and Saturday evening is expected to be a strong forecast once again.

Sunday night into Monday, the storms are expected to become weaker and less visible.

Light pollution is a factor in your ability to see the northern lights. Here's a map for where to find a darker sky in Nevada.

Long exposure on your iPhone may be able to capture the colors!