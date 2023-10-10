Southern Nevada Health District to offer free HIV testing for National Coming Out Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is offering free HIV tests for the LGBTQ+ community in observance of National Coming Out Day on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The annual observance calls attention to stigmas that affect the LGBTQ+ community, including those associated with HIV.

Those interested can get tested from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fremont Public Health Center, located at 2830 E. Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Attendees can also receive free condoms, PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), and other medications to prevent HIV.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV — and about 13 percent of them don’t know it and need testing.

In a press release, the SNHD reminded residents that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 to get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care.

"Getting tested and learning their HIV status can help keep individuals healthy by either engaging in HIV prevention services or HIV treatment to gain an undetectable status. When a person is considered undetectable, the virus cannot be sexually transmitted to their partners. Those who are HIV-negative can take further control of their sexual health decisions by exploring additional prevention options like PrEP to help maintain their HIV-negative status." Southern Nevada Health District

SNHD regularly offers Express HIV testing at no cost Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sexual Health Clinic, located at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Express testing is also available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 11 at its All Saints Sexual Health Clinic, located at 4201 W. Washington Ave. Appointments are not required, but clients must be asymptomatic.

Additional testing can be done for syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia.

Free HIV testing is available in the Arleen Cooper Clinic at The Center on 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted.

Additionally, SNHD’s Collect2Protect program provides free at-home HIV tests.

Visit the Sexual Health Clinic page on SNHD’s website for more information.