Southern Nevada Health District offering back-to-school vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new school year is less than two months away and Southern Nevada Health District officials said they'll be offering expanded dates and times for immunization clinics to help families get ready for the first day of school.

The Clark County School District requires the following vaccinations for students enrolling in school: chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-dipththeria-pertussis (DTap and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR).

Students enrolled in the 12th grade in Nevada public, private, or charter schools must receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) prior to the 2023-2024 school year. That vaccine is also required for students entering the 7th grade through 12 grades who are new to Nevada schools.

You can see the full list of required vaccinations here.

SNHD officials said vaccinations will be available at the following locations by appointment only:



Main Public Health Ceter, 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

Monday-Thursday - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special hours: July 28 and August 4 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

August 5 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday-Thursday - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special hours: July 28 and August 4 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. August 5 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd.

Tuesday - Friday - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special hours: July 31 and August 7 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday - Friday - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special hours: July 31 and August 7 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Drive, Suite A

Monday - Thursday - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday - Thursday - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca Street

Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Special hours: July 26, July 31, and August 4 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SNHD officials said they accept most insurance plans but not all immunizations are covered by insurance. Vaccine costs vary based on the type of immunization. In addition to the vaccine costs, officials said they charge $20 per person for one vaccine and $8 for each additional vaccine in administration fees.

Officials added the following is also the back-to-school Tdap, MCV4, and HPV vaccination schedule for students that are 11 to 18 years old. Appointments are required for both locations.



Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 East Fremont Street

Tuesday - Friday in June and July from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday - Friday from July 31 to August 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday - Friday in June and July from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday from July 31 to August 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boulevard Mall, 3528 South Maryland Parkway

Tuesday - Thursday and Saturdays in June from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday - Friday in July from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 8, 22, and 29 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

District officials add vaccinations will be given at the CCSD Family Support Center on 1720 South Maryland Parkway on June 21, July 5, July 12, July 19, and July 26. That's from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those vaccinations will be provided at no cost and appointments are not necessary.

According to the district, parents vaccinating a child at an SNHD clinic should bring immunization records. Parents who can't find those records should contact their health care provider.